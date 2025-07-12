Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Hiya Debuts Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Evolved Godzilla

Coming to life from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the King of the Monsters has Evolved for a new Hiya Toys figure

In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), a new version of the King of the Monsters arrives with Evolved Godzilla. This is the king's most primal and powerful, sporting a new reddish-pink hue as he powers up for his next fight. His updated form is the result of absorbing solar-infused radiation from Hollow Earth to take on Scarr, an old enemy that has returned. This upgrade grants him more strength, durability, and a more powerful atomic breath. Hiya Toys now adds this version of their MonsterVerse Exquisite Basic Series, standing in at 7" tall.

This new Godzilla adds some adjustments to the Hiya Toys MonsterVerse figure line, with refined portions and modified articulation to allow for more poses and details. A nice layer of pink going energy is nicely captured in this version from the eyes, dorsal fins, and the newly added atomic breath accessory. This beast is ready to take down anyone who gets in its way, and pre-orders are already live for $54, with a Q1 2026 release date.

Hiya Toys – Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Evolved Version)

"The evolved version of Heat Ray Godzilla as seen in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire joins Hiya Toys' EXQUISITE BASIC Series with stunning upgrades and screen-accurate details! This evolved version of Godzilla features improved proportions, a sleeker silhouette, a newly engineered double-jointed neck for expressive posing, enhanced dorsal fins with sharper translucent textures, and a multi-jointed tail for fluid movement. Layered paint applications over the translucent body recreate Godzilla's glowing energy effect when backlit. This PREVIEWS Exclusive figure includes 1 interchangeable head, 2 hand parts, and 1 pink Heat Ray effect to bring his climactic battle scene to life!"

Product Features

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of PVC, ABS

Based on the Godzilla vs. Kong film

Part of the Exquisite Basic line

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Godzilla figure

Interchangeable head

Pair of interchangeable hands

Pink Heat Ray effect piece

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!