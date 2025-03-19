Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: g.i. joe, Super7

G.I.Joe Cold Slither Zartan ReAction+ Figure Unveiled by Super7

Yo Joe! Get ready for some All-American action once again as Super has unveiled their newest G.I. Joe ReAction+ figure

In one of Cobra's most bizarre and hilarious operations, Zartan took on a new undercover persona in the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero cartoon. He would disguise himself as the lead singer of Cold Slither, a secret rock band that was funded by Cobra. They would use subliminal messaging hidden in their music in an attempt to brainwash entire audiences, turning them into mindless followers. Zartan is already a master of deception and disguise, so it was not a problem to fully embrace his new rocker persona.

Cold Slither Zartan was a popular design for the G.I. Joe villain, but it has never had an action figure created until now. It is time to take to the stage and rock out as Super7 unveils their new G.I. Joe Cold Slither Zartan ReAction+ figure. Coming in at 3.75" tall, this figure is inspired by the legendary animated series and comes with a microphone and guitar. This figure will feature the retro O-Ring design with 12 points of articulation, making it a must have release for Kenner Joe collectors. Pre-orders are set to arrive only through Super7 for $20 on April 3 at 12:15 PM EST.

G.I. Joe Cold Slither Zartan ReAction+ Figure – Super7

"Zartan trades his covert missions for center stage as the lead singer of Cobra's infamous rock band, Cold Slither! Inspired by the animated series "G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero," this 3.75" scale Cold Slither Zartan ReAction+ Figure features cartoon-accurate sculpt details—including UV color-changing plastic that changes his skin to purple when exposed to sunlight—and comes with microphone and guitar accessories, perfect for bringing Cobra's most unforgettable performances to life!"

"Packaged on a blistered card back that evokes the classic G.I. JOE toy line of the early '80s, this figure is designed to look and feel like the vintage toys fans know and love. Featuring retro O-Ring construction and 12 points of articulation, Cold Slither Zartan offers ultimate posability, ready to belt out a tune or join in Cobra's latest scheme at the drop of a hat."

