Gambit Gets Animated with Mondo's New 1/6 Scale X-Men Figure Mondo is back with another figure for the impressive X-Men: The Animated Series 1/6 scale line as the Ragjin Cajun joins the fight

It is time to expand your X-Men collection once again, as Mondo has unveiled their latest animated figure. Coming to life right from the popular 90s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series, Gambit the Ragin Cajun has arrived. Remy LeBeau is joining the fight with Wolverine and Jubilee as they take on the Master of Magnetism himself, Magneto. This figure is packed with accessories like his kinetic mutant effect as well s plenty of playing cards. Plenty of nods to the X-Men cartoon are included, like inhibitor collars from the Slave Island episode and even a fun Mystique portrait inspired by Days of Future Past. Mondo puts a lot of love into these figures, and it shows for the $215 price tag as well; Gambit can be yours here. However, this X-Men release is timed and will only be offered from April 18, 12 NOON CT through April 25, 11:59 AM CT.

Gambit Wants to Show You a Card Trick with Mondo

"X-Men: The Animated Series – Gambit 1/6 Scale Figure Timed Edition – The cagey Thieves' Guild loner who's explosive as he is mysterious, Remy LeBeau's Gambit has never been cooler than in Marvel's X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES. The fourth in our XTAS 1/6 scale line, this new figure pays tribute to his kinetic prowess, with four portraits plus all his favorite weapons. And we couldn't resist nods to some of our favorite episodes, including the inhibitor collars from "Slave Island" and a Mystique portrait inspired by "Days of Future Past." On sale April 18, 12 NOON CT through April 25, 11:59 AM CT."

PRODUCT INCLUDES