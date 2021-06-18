Game of Thrones Ser Jonah Mormont Figure Arrives At threezero

We return had to the world of knights and dragons as threezero reveals their newest 1/6th scale Game of Thrones figure. Ser Jorah Mormont has arrived from Season 8, featuring a finely-tailored outfit and high likeness to Iain Glen. Standing 12" tall, Game of Thrones fans will have a blast adding Jorah to their collection. For accessories, he will come with a hooded cloak, broadsword, Heartsbane, and a variety of swappable hands. With high attention to detail, weathering effect, and a great set of accessories that will look remarkable when posed with other Game of Thrones 1/6th scale figures. Threezero has already put up pre-orders for these figures for $199.99; fans can find them located here. Be sure to check out some of the other 1/6 scale GOT figures from threezero to help build up you're amazing collection.

"Game of Thrones – 1/6 Ser Jorah Mormont (Season 8) – The 1/6 scale Ser Jorah Mormont collectible figure features an authentic likeness to the character's appearance in Season 8 of the hit HBO television series Game of Thrones as portrayed by actor Iain Glen. The series' award-winning costuming is carefully replicated in tailored clothing with finely-detailed textures and weathering that have become the impressive foundation of threezero's Game of Thrones collectibles line-up."

1/6th scale Game of Thrones Ser Jorah Mormont collectible details:

12" (30.8 cm) tall

Fully-articulated figure

Realistic head sculpt

Tailored clothing with finely-detailed textures and weathering

Clothing:

Cuirass

Pauldrons

Faux-leather shirt

Faux-leather skirt

Three Belts

Pants

Boots

Accessories:

Hooded cloak

Broadsword

Heartsbane sword with scabbard

Exchangeable hands:

Two pairs for holding swords

One pair of relaxed hands

One pair of fists

One pair of hands spread open

Materials used: ABS, PVC, POM, Magnet, and Fabric

Packaging size: ~ (W230 x H320 x D110)mm (1.1kg)