Gamera Rises Once Again and Joins Tamashii Nations S.H. MonsterArts With the return of the deadly kaiju Gamera, Tamashii Nations is back at it by bringing the monster to their popular S.H. MonsterArts line

The almighty Gamera is back as the deadly kanji is making a comeback in the upcoming Gamera -Rebirth- (2023) animated series. To help kick off this monstrous debut, Tamashii Nations has revealed that this beloved kaiju will be joining their S.H. MonsterArts line. Collectors will be getting a true treat here as this figure was created entirely using the 3D production data of the series. Gamera will stand just under 6″ tall and will come with swappable parts that will allow for standing and flight modes. From the supervision of the director to a completely remodeled skeletal structure, this will be the most accurate figure of Gamera to date. Pre-orders are set to arrive, and April 6th, and this beast will be priced at around $104. Collectors can check out the figure right here in the meantime as well as the translated description below.

Beware, the Return of Gamera is Upon Us

"S.H.MonsterArts Gamera (2023). Gamera, revival──.From the Showa era to the Heisei era, the giant monster "Gamera", which has been loved by monster fans around the world, is back in Reiwa! A set of parts for reproducing the flight form that is impressive even in the play is included. Flight form can be reproduced by replacing parts."

"The flight from the pedestal is included with new modeling. A moveable prototype based on the 3D data used in the production of the upcoming Netflix animated series. In addition, the image in the place is thoroughly reproduced under the supervision of director Hiroyuki Seshita and modeling director Mitsunori Katayama. In "GAMERA -Rebirth_," there is a setting for Gamera's skeleton modeling, and in this item, the joints are arranged at positions calculated backward from that skeleton setting. It is a moveable model that has the charm of a monster creature model."