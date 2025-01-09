Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

GameStop Gets Exclusive Batman and Robin (Frostbite) McFarlane Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as they debut a new GameStop exclusive Frostbite cinematic Batman

Article Summary Discover GameStop exclusive Frostbite Batman figure by McFarlane Toys

Limited edition Batman features a translucent cyan deco and icy accessories

Pre-order the 7” DC Multiverse figure for $29.99, releases March 2025

Look out for other Frostbite variants like Nightwing and The Joker

A new Ice Age is upon us as Mr. Freeze is back in town, and it is up to Batman and Robin to stop him. McFarlane Toys is back at it again as they have debuted a new DC Multiverse Gold Label figure that will be a GameStop exclusive. The Dark Knight is back from the events of Batman & Robin Forever as he gets a chilly reminder of who Mr. Freeze is. This limited edition Frostbite Batman Variant turns the Caped Crusader into a bat popsicle with a new translucent cyan deco. Just like his original release, he will come with ice fist effects as well as a frosty display base and cardholder with a collectible card. Of all the Frostbite versions that McFarlane Toys has released, this one is perfect and will be a nice addition to the Entertainment Earth Exclusive Black Light Mr. Freeze. Collectors can already pre-order this icy bat for $29.99 only on GameStop with a March 2025 release. Be on the lookout for other GameStop Exclusive Frostbite variants from McFarlane Toys, like Nightwing, Deathstroke, and The Joker.

Batman and Robin Forever (Frostbite) DC Multiverse – GameStop

"THE DARK KNIGHT™ battles his greatest threats yet: cold-hearted MR. FREEZE™, venomous POISON IVY™ and the unstoppable brute known only as BANE™. BATMAN™ finds himself at odds with his crimefighting comrade ROBIN™, no longer satisfied with his role as a sidekick. As MR. FREEZE™ threatens to unleash a new ice age upon the citizens of GOTHAM CITY™, the DYNAMIC DUO, now joined by the heroic newcomer BATGIRL™, must learn to work as a team before GOTHAM CITY is put on ice."

BATMAN™ features "FROSTBITE" translucent cyan deco

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Batman & Robin™ movie

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman includes two ice freeze effects, exclusive card stand and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

