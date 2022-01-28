Gatchaman Ken the Eagle Returns with New Storm Collectibles Figure

There has been a lot of love for the past lately, with plenty of new collectibles arriving for some classic comics, movies, television, and cartoons. The newest one comes to us from the hit 1972 Japanese animated series Gatchaman as Ken the Eagle is back with a new highly detailed action figure. Coming to us from Storm Collectibles, Gatchaman fans are getting a real treat right here with a beautifully crafted figure that beautifully brings his superhero costume to life like never before. On top of that, fans will get a nice set of accessories for Ken the Eagle like 5 pairs of hands, 3 different cape styles to choose from, 2 Bird Boomerangs, and 2 different head sculpts. Storm Collectibles used some bright colors with him, and it really will shine when collectors get him in hand and have him ready for display. I can imagine the other Gatchaman member will be on the way, so be sure to get Ken the Eagle while you can for $90. Pre-orders are already live right here, and he is set to save the day once again in Q3 2022.

"Science Ninja Team Gatchaman (科学忍者隊) is a Japanese animated franchise about a five-member superhero team, the original anime series debuted in 1972. KEN THE EAGLE (G1号 大鷲の健) is the team leader & tactical expert whose Bird Style is based off of the eagle. When not in costume, Ken works as an aircraft test pilot and delivers parcels by air mail."

Features:

2 x Interchanging Head Sculpts

5 x Pair of Hands

3 x Different Style of the Cape

2 x Bird Boomerang

Estimated Release Date: Q3 2022