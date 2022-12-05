Gentle Giant Ltd. Debuts New Star Wars Concept Art 1/6 Bust

It is not often that concept designs are almost as iconic as the real deal, but the Star Wars franchise is different. Artist Ralph McQuarrie helped George Lucas bring his new sci-fi world to life and plenty of his designs stuck. However, many were never taken on until after the Original Star Wars Trilogy. From prototype ships to Zeb from Star Wars: Rebels, the legacy of those concept design lives on and are quite popular among fans. We have even seen plenty of collectibles for the concept lien, and Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with yet another. Releasing with only a 750 piece production size, the Star Wars Concept design for Luke Skywalker is back and reverted to its original Starkiller design. A new 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust, has arrived, featuring the original female appearance of our hero in remarkable detail.. She is depicted with a lightsaber and blaster, capturing the magic before the franchise kicked off. This limited edition Star Wars statue is priced at $130 and is only offered to Gentle Giant Guide members, and all can be found right here.

Before Skywalker, There Was Skykiller

"The Starkiller Hero is now a Gentle Giant LTD Star Wars Mini-Bust! Every year, Gentle Giant LTD releases a new mini-bust in their series based on the original concept art of Star Wars. Well, it's 2022, and the newest concept mini-bust has arrived! Gentle Giant LTD proudly returns to the origins of the Star Wars saga with a 1/6 scale mini-bust of the Starkiller Hero! The Star Wars Concept Starkiller Hero 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust, depicting the original, female appearance of the franchise's protagonist as designed by artist Ralph McQuarrie, holds a lightsaber in one hand and a blaster in the other."

"Standing approximately 6 inches tall and limited to only 750 pieces, it comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity, packaged in a full-color box. Exclusively available to members of the Gentle Giant LTD Premier Guild, the Starkiller Hero Concept mini-bust joins the in-stock Darth Maul Concept mini-bust and the Sandtrooper Concept mini-bust, and is priced at $130.