Hasbro Unveils New The Transformers: The Movie Studio Series Jazz

The war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on as new Transformers figures have been revealed by Hasbro for 2025

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Studio Series Jazz, featuring iconic transformation in 20 steps from robot to Porsche 935.

Jazz, a fan-favorite from The Transformers: The Movie, returns with detailed G1 styling and a blaster accessory.

Pre-orders for Deluxe Class Jazz are live for $24.99, with an exciting release set for June 2025.

Studio Series figures offer movie-inspired details, perfect for collectors seeking action and display options.

Jazz, the Autobot Special Operations Agent, is an iconic and memorable Autobot from The Transformers: The Movie. Known for his laid-back attitude and love of Earth culture, Jazz is a necessary member for any team to take on the Deceptions. Sadly, Jazz was one of the few aboard the Moon Base One, along with Cliffjumper, when the deadly Unicron devoured the station. However, his smooth demeanor lives on as Hasbro is back with a new set of Studios Series figures from The Transformers: The Movie. Jazz is ready for action once action and will convert into his Porsche 935 race car mode in just 20 steps.

Jazz is nicely detailed in his classic G1 mode and will feature a blaster accessory, which can be stored in robot and vehicle modes. While his appearance in the film might have been brief, Jazz is still a fan-favorite Autobot and a worthy addition to this new set of figures. Pre-orders for The Transformers: The Movie Studio Series Deluxe Class Jazz are already live online for $24.99. Set for a June 2025 release, collectors will be able to secure a pre-order at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse.

The Transformers: The Movie Studio Series Jazz

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) Deluxe Class Autobot Jazz action figure, inspired by Transformers: The Movie! Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from robot to car mode in 20 steps. The figure has articulated head, arms, and legs for action poses."

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series Transformers toy features conversion between robot and sports car modes in 20 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with a blaster accessory that attaches in both modes

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Transformers figures feature articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses

