Good Smile Company Unveils Two New Chainsaw Man Nendoroid Figures

Chainsaw Man is a massive hit giving anime viewers some intense action and hilarious moments. We are still into the first season of the new anime series, and it was been a fantastic watch. Dubbed viewers will still have to wait to watch it, but I recommend going all in on the subbed version, as it just fits perfectly, as it should. As the show continues to pick up popularity, more and more collectibles are starting to arrive for the series. Good Smile Company has already answered the call with a great set of figures for their Pop Up Parade and Nendoroid lines. It looks like two new figures are on the way, with Makima and Aki Hayakawa joining the Chainsaw Man Nendoroid line.

Both figures are beautifully sculpted, featuring their appearances in Chainsaw Man with Good Smiles Nendoroid flair. Each devil hunter comes with three swappable face plates allowing for a nice set of expression customization. On top of that, a nice set of Chainsaw Man accessories are included, like Aki's apple bunny, cigarette, and sword, as well as Makima with lollipop and trench coat. Each of these new Chainsaw Man Nendoroid's are priced at $39.99 each, set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here for Aki and here for Makima.

Chainsaw Man Comes to Good Smile Company Twice Again

"I don't need a dog who says 'no.- From the anime series "Chainsaw Man" comes a Nendoroid of Makima! She comes with three face plates including a standard face, a smiling face and a face with a triangular mouth. The Nendoroid comes with a lollipop and her trench coat as optional parts, allowing you to create all kinds of scenes from the series in Nendoroid form. Be sure to add her to your collection along with the other Nendoroids from Chainsaw Man!

"People who don't take this job seriously end up dead. – From the anime series "Chainsaw Man" comes a Nendoroid of Aki Hayakawa! He comes with three face plates including a standard face, a face with one eye closed and a smiling face. The Nendoroid comes with his sword, a cigarette and an apple bunny as optional parts, allowing you to create all kinds of scenes from the series in Nendoroid form. Be sure to add him to your collection along with the other Nendoroids from Chainsaw Man!"