Gentle Giant Ltd. Reveals New Indiana Jones Exclusives for SDCC 2023

Prepare for the summer the best way possible with some brand new convention exclusive reveals from Gentle Giant Ltd. for Indiana Jones

Get ready to uncover the mysteries of the Ark of the Covenant as Gentle Giant Ltd. debuts some brand-new Indiana Jones collectibles. Releasing exclusively for San Diego Comic Con 2023, two brand new exclusives are on the way. Up first is a new realistic 1/6 scale mini-bust coming in at 6 inches tall that will be limited to only 1000 pieces. Indiana Jones is back with torch and whip in hand and is getting a new sepia-tinted deco. The mysteries of Indy do not end there as a new Jumbo Retro Indian Jones 12" figure is also on the way, but with a new deluxe upgrade. Return to the Map Room with the Staff of Ra, as Gentle Giant gives your Retro Indy figure an entire playset. Limited to only 1000 pieces, he will come with a new Map Room diorama, Staff of Ra, sextant, pouch, grappling hook, and pickaxe accessories. Both Indiana Jones SDCC exclusives are up for pre-order already, with the Mini-Bust at $130 here and the Retro 12" Indy here or $120.

Jumbo Retro Indy Figure with Map Room Playset

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Find the Ark, save the world! Indiana Jones embarks on his greatest adventure in this Jumbo-fied replica of one of his greatest playsets! Featuring a Jumbo-sized Map Room diorama, Staff of Ra, sextant, pouch, grappling hook, and pickaxe, this approximately 1/6 scale reproduction includes a 12-inch figure of Indiana Jones in his classic gear, complete with pistol and whip. Limited to 1,000 pieces. This set comes packaged in a full-color, vintage-style box."

Raiders of the Lost Ark – Indiana Jones (Sepia) Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Adventure has a name, and it's Indiana Jones! Now, the legendary archaeologist swings into the Gentle Giant LTD world with a realistic 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust! Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, torch and whip in hand, this San Diego-exclusive, sepia-tinted bust is limited to only 1,000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

