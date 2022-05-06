Gentle Giant Unveils New Luke Skywalker Jumbo Kenner Red 5 Figure

Red 5 Standing By! Luke Skywalker is ready to take on the Death Star as Gentle Giant Ltd unveils their newest collectible. Releasing as part of their Star Wars Jumbo Kenner line, X-Wing Pilot Luke is back. Coming in at 12" tall, this Jumbo figure maximizes the classic 3.75' Star Wars figure more than his original release. However, unlike his original release, Gentle Giant has added some new additions like a first-time-ever removable helmet as well as both blue and yellow lightsabers along with a blaster! Star Wars fans will be able to find Luke in a new jumbo-sized blister card that has easy access to the figure. On top of that, the retro packaging showcases a tribute to classic 1970s and 1980s card back art to keep this figure as authentic to its original release as possible. The Star Wars: A New Hope Luke Skywalker (Red-5) Jumbo Kenner Figure is priced at $80. He is set to make his flight for the Death Star in Q4 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Star Wars Luke Skywalker™ (Red 5) 12″ Jumbo Figure – Get those X-Wings™ in the air and target the Death Star! Jedi™ Luke Skywalker puts on his pilot gear in this new, exclusive Star Wars Jumbo Figure from GG Ltd.! Standing approximately 12 inches tall, this 1/6 scale figure is based on the classic Star Wars figures of old, but with a new twist! This figure includes, for the first time ever, a removable flight helmet, as well as a blue lightsaber™, yellow lightsaber and blaster!"

"It comes packaged on a full-color, resealable clamshell blister card themed to Star Wars: A New Hope™. The Star Wars Jumbo Figure line takes classic 3 ¾-inch Star Wars figures and enlarges them to 12 inches, sometimes with added features. The plastic blister card can be opened and closed for access to the figure, and the card art is inspired by the classic 1970s and 1980s cardbacks. A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Shipping Winter 2022-23."