Get Glicked this Thanksgiving with Gladiator II and Wicked Buckets

Thanksgiving weekend might be the perfect time to get Glicked as movie goers can watch Gladiator II and Wicked back to back

Article Summary Enjoy Thanksgiving with Gladiator II and Wicked hitting theaters for a thrilling movie experience.

Ridley Scott's Gladiator II captivates with epic battles and an all-star cast including Paul Mescal.

Wicked dazzles as it brings the Broadway musical to life, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Collect exclusive themed buckets and cups from AMC, Cinemark, and Regal for a memorable movie weekend.

This Thanksgiving weekend will be popping as movie fans are in for a cinematic treat with the highly anticipated release of Wicked. Fans are getting ready to get "Glicked" as Wicked and the highly anticipated sequel Gladiator II are both in theaters at the same time. Both films will easily entertain movie goers this weekend while offering exclusive collectible popcorn buckets that make the movie-going experience even more memorable. Ridley Scott's Gladiator II returns viewers to the epic world of ancient Rome, following the legacy of Maximus Decimus Meridius. This sequel introduces a new protagonist, Lucius, the son of Lucilla, who must navigate power, revenge, and a new destiny in the shadow of the Colosseum. With stunning visuals, intense battles, and a star-studded cast, including Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington, Gladiator II will surely carve your turkeys just right.

Cinemark and AMC are ready to put collectors right into the Colosseum with their latest release, with AMC getting a simple yet fun tin bucket. However, Cinemark opens the gates with a massive Colosseum Bucket featuring a replica of the arena that will have a lot of popcorn. There is also a themed Gladiator helmet bucket and cup, which is for the film but screams MF DOOM. On the other end of the spectrum is Wicked, the much-anticipated adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical. This fantastical film brings the origin stories of Glinda, the Good Witch, and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch, to life in dazzling fashion. Ariana Grande is Glinda, and Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba, and Wicked is set to deliver heart, humor, and iconic songs like "Defying Gravity" to the big screen.

Thanksgiving Gets Glicked with Gladiator II and Wicked

To celebrate, theaters are already offering themed cups and buckets in the witches' signature colors: wicked green and sparkling pink. Regal Cinemas has most of the magic with a Lantern Bucket, a Witch Hat Cup, and Glinda and Elphaba Popcorn Tins with lids and matching tumblers with themed character toppers. AMC, on the other hand, has some simple themed cups and buckets with their signature colors and cup toppers. Lastly, Cinemark will have some LED Popcorn Tubs that feature their live-action portrayals and will get a free same-day refill option as well. Whether you're in the mood for an epic historical drama or a spellbinding musical, Gladiator II and Wicked offer something for everyone this Thanksgiving Weekend. Don't miss the chance to grab these exclusive collectibles while enjoying two of the year's most anticipated blockbusters!

