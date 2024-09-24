Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, nosferatu

Get Ready for Some Silent Screams with NECA Nosferatu's Count Orlok

Return to the era of black and white film with NECA as Count Orlok is back with a new 7” Ultimate figure featuring Nosferatu

Article Summary NECA releases a new 7-inch Ultimate Nosferatu figure, capturing Count Orlok's eerie presence from the 1922 horror classic.

The figure features a black and white design, swappable heads, hands, a fabric hat, and a cloak for authentic detailing.

Available first at Target during the Geek Out Event, showcasing new exclusives every Friday until October 04, 2024.

Nosferatu is celebrated as an influential masterpiece in horror, inspiring fans even a century later.

Nosferatu is a fascinating film and a landmark piece in the horror genre, as it was created back in 1922. The film is a silent German horror film that was directed by F.W. Murnau and was one of the earliest vampire movies. It was loosely based on the legendary novel Bram Stoker's Dracula, but didn't no dive that far into it as of copyrighted. The film follows Count Orlok, a terrifying and grotesque vampire who preys on the innocent and steals the screens with his haunting imagery. The Bram Stroker Estate even tried to get the film removed, and they were successful, but the film was already out there and is now a piece of movie monster history.

Count Orlok is now back as NECA debuts their latest creation, which will arrive first at Target, with a wider release later on. The Ultimate Nosferatu figure will have a black and white deco and will come with swappable portraits, hands, and a fabric hat and cloak. Everything is packaged in a nice windowed box and will arrive during Target's Geek Out Event, which drops new exclusives every Friday until October 04, 2024.

Nosferatu – Ultimate Count Orlok Figure (Black and White)

"The 1922 vampire film Nosferatu is considered an influential masterpiece of the silent era, and over 100 years later it still holds a place in the imaginations of horror fans everywhere. Presented in movie-authentic black and white, NECA's Ultimate Count Orlok action figure presents the eerie count in sensational style, with details and accessories carefully sourced from the film."

"This gothic figure is fully articulated and includes 3 interchangeable heads and a variety of different hands for endless poses. Accessories include hat, whip and soft goods cloak. Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap. Get it first at Target Fall Geek-Out!"

