Ghost Rider Brings the Heat to SDCC with New Hot Wheels Exclusive

Hellfire is about to consume your Hot Wheels collection as Mattel has brought the heat for SDCC. Ghost Rider has arrived as another one of their impressive convention exclusives bringing his Marvel Spotlight #5 appearance to life! Johnny Blaze comes to life with this impressive 1:6 scale model of the Rider and his motorcycle. The packaging is what is really captivating here, with the classic Marvel Comics book getting a 3D rendering. Ghost Rider is jumping right out at you, and the Hot Wheels vehicle is loaded with detail that is perfect for Marvel, Ghost Rider, and Hot Wheels fans. I love designs like this, and this style of packaging alone makes this a worthy SDCC exclusive. Collectors can purchase Ghost Rider right here with Mattel Creations for $25, and be sure to check out the other SDCC Hot Wheels exclusives with Star Wars, Knight Rider, and Mario Kart.

"Hot Wheels MARVEL Ghost Rider® Motorcycle & Figure Collectible – Johnny Blaze made a deal with the devil to save his father. Cursed with a demon inside, the stunt motorcyclist transforms into Ghost Rider at night as he punishes the wicked with the flames of hellfire. Set your Marvel collection ablaze with the world's darkest hero riding on his 1:64 scale motorcycle. It comes in specially designed packaging that recreates Ghost Rider's first appearance on the cover of Marvel Spotlight #5 from 1972 in a diorama. Colors and decorations may vary."

Ghost Rider Motorcycle and Figure

1:64 scale motorcycle, affixed Ghost Rider figure with flaming skull

4 inches tall x 2.3 inches long

Specially designed packaging that recreates the 1972 Marvel Spotlight #5 cover where this cursed antihero made its first debut

Set your Marvel collection ablaze with this memorabilia piece

©2022 Mattel.

Marvel trademarks, designs, copyrights and/or other intellectual property rights are used under license.