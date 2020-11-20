Flint & Lady Jaye Join The GI Joe Classified Line From Hasbro

Hasbro held a GI Joe Pulse Fan Friday event this afternoon, revealing two new huge additions to the Classified line. First is Flint, one of the all-time best Joes as far as I am concerned. When playing as a kid, he was always the leader with Roadblock being his second in command. He comes with a removable beret, Shotgun, Flak jacket, handgun, shotgun opens up for reloading and also has a back holster sling. An amazing GI Joe figure right there. Equally amazing is the other reveal: Lady Jaye. She was always my favorite female Joe, and boy did they do her justice here. She will come with a removable hat, tactical knife, extra spear heads, backpack, go-pro camera, and a javelin launcher. You can check them out below.

Both Of These Are Must Have GI Joe Classified Line

"YO JOE! Revealed today during #FanFirstFriday, these G.I. Joe Classified Series Flint and Lady Jaye figures are coming in HOT! Decked out with detailed, character-inspired accessories and updated classic designs, these are a MUST HAVE in your G.I. Joe collection. Pre-order them today starting at 1:00pm ET on #HasbroPulse! Each sold separately, subject to availability."

These seem to be a part of the wave that they revealed part of a couple months ago with Zartan and the regular release of the Cobra Trooper. All four are must own figures in the GI Joe Classified line, and kudos to Hasbro for the first few months of this line. I know the figures have been very hard to find and the exclusives have been tough gets, but the figures themselves are of the highest quality available and well worth the extra effort. These two will go up for preorder at 1 PM EST today at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.