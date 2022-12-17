Go Behind the Scenes of the Ravenclaw Common Room with LEGO

LEGO is taking Harry Potter fans behind the scenes of Hogwarts with some truly magic playset. Similar to the previous wave of Hogwarts Classroom sets, Hogwarts House Banner sets have arrived. Each of the four iconic houses from the Harry Potter figures are coming to life, and each features the house's Common Room. We are entering the Common Room for Ravenclaw this time with this delightful 305 piece set. Three mini-figures are included with Cho Chang, Luna Lovegood, and Michael Corner. Each is packed with magical elements, 3D pictures, and plenty of Easter Eggs from the Harry Potter films. Take your love for Ravenclaw on the go with this set that is priced at $34.99. Each of the Hogwarts House Banner sets is expected for a March 2023 release, and while pre-orders are not live but can be found here.

Luna Lovegood Gives You a Tour of Ravenclaw

"Fans can demonstrate their Ravenclaw™ house pride with this LEGO® Harry Potter™ house banner (76411). It features a printed tile with the Ravenclaw crest and a hanger to display it on the wall. The brick-built banner also opens to reveal a detailed recreation of the grand Ravenclaw common room with a table, book, 2 seats and 2 lamps, plus Ravenclaw's Diadem. A slide-in lenticular backboard creates magical 3D effects, such as the illusion of depth through the windows and flickering flames in the fireplace. Bring the scene to life with Cho Chang™, Luna Lovegood™ and Michael Corner minifigures, plus a Cornish Pixie element."

3 minifigures of Ravenclaw™ student characters – Cho Chang™, Luna Lovegood™ and Michael Corner, plus a Cornish Pixie and wand elements

Authentic details – The banner features the Ravenclaw™ house crest and opens to reveal the common room with a buildable table, book, 2 seats and 2 lamps, plus Ravenclaw's Diadem

Magical 3D effects – A lenticular backboard creates the illusion of depth in the Rowena Ravenclaw™ image, as well as moving clouds and flickering flames in the fireplace

Portable play – The banner measures over 8 in. (20 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) wide and 1 in. (3 cm) deep when closed, making it easy to store or to fit in a child's backpack for play on the go