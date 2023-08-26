Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: alice in wonderland, disney, RSVLTS

Go Down the Rabbit Hole with RSVLTS Alice in Wonderland Collection

A new magical collection of button-downs are here from RSVLTS as they are late for an important date with Alice in Wonderland

It is time to return to Wonderland as RSVLTS is back with another incredible set of button-downs for the Disney 100 celebration. This collection is entirely inspired by the magic and wonder of Alice in Wonderland. Three button-downs are here featuring RSVLTS legendary KUNUFLEX material that does not shrink, is stretchy, and is beyond comfortable. You will never be late for any important dates with this set that will easily make you as mad as a hatter. Up first is the magical Down the Rabbit Hole with eye-popping colors, and the mysteries of Wonderland await you and Alice.

RSVLTS then takes its easy and gives Disney fans the A World of My Own button-down. Stop and enjoy the flowers with this KUNUFLEX shirt that features Alice enjoying the new wonders he has found. Lastly, a tea part has arrived with the Curiouser and Curiouser button-down that has an elegant navy blue color with Alice, the White Rabbit, tea cups galore, Tweedledum & Tweedledee, and the Queen of Hearts. The Rabbit Hole awaits, and it is designed like this that capture the passion that RSVLTS puts into its spectacular collections. These Alice in Wonderland button-downs are already live right here, and be sure to check out more D100 shirts to bring some magic to your wardrobe today! Check out the entire collection below, with sizes offered in XS – 4XL and WOmen's and Classic styles being available.

Down the Rabbit Hole

"Goodness! Fall down the rabbit hole once again with Alice across this vibrant KUNUFLEX™ button down that showcases some magical moments and items from the legendary film sequence. The KUNUFLEX™ button down itself will become a most peculiar party on your back and sleeves, which features Disney's Alice and the White Rabbit, and is chock full of easter eggs throughout, including clocks and lamps and mirrors and upside down maps and more!"

Curiouser and Curiouser

"A design so epic it will definitely have us all exclaiming things to be most wonderfully curiouser! Features a dark, trippy, layered linework-infused pattern with major characters from the classic film, including Disney's Alice, Tweedledum & Tweedledee, the Queen of Hearts, the Cheshire Cat, and of course the Mad Hatter and a few other tea-ster eggs throughout this adventurous KUNUFLEX™ button down!"

A World of My Own

"There's no nonsense about this design! Based on the opening scenes and aptly named song from the classic film, view Disney's Alice and her cat, Dinah, from a whole new perspective and get lost with them in a field of daisies and colorful butterflies fluttering throughout this gorgeous floral KUNUFLEX™ button down. Remember…all the flowers most definitely have extra special powers!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!