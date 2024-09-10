Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: fantastic four, hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Fantastic Four Dragon Man Marvel Legends

Things are getting mighty as Hasbro has unveiled their deluxe and exclusive Fantastic Four Dragon Man figure for the Legends line

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the exclusive Marvel Legends Dragon Man figure, a fan-favorite from Fantastic Four comics.

Dragon Man stands 10 inches tall, has a 10-inch wingspan and tail, and features 40 points of articulation.

This deluxe collectible comes with alternate wings, hands, glasses, and a Future Foundation book accessory.

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $85, with a scheduled release in August 2025.

During SDCC, Hasbro unveiled that no more Marvel Legends HasLabs would be arriving this year. However, they did announce that some new mighty deluxe figures would be arriving in the future that would be made-to-order. Expanding the Marvel Universe, these figures would bring fan-favorite and long-awaited characters to life, which will not hit store shelves and will be Hasbro Pulse Exclusives. The first figure has arrived as Dragon Man has arrived from the world of Fantastic Four. Dragon Man first appeared in Fantastic Four #35 back in 1965 and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He was originally a mindless, advanced synthetic creature that was created by Professor Gregson Gilbert of Empire State University.

Dragon Man would battle the Fantastic Four from time to time but would later gain sentience and become an ally to the team. Seeking knowledge and his new peaceful demeanor have made him an ally for the team and the Future Foundation. Hasbro brings him to life in glorious detail with a 10" wingspan and 10" long tail. He will have 40 points of articulation and comes with a book, glass, extra hands, and a secondary head. Dragon Man is only priced at $85; he is set for an August 2025 release, though, and pre-orders are already live only on Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Legends Series Fantastic Four – Dragon Man

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Dragon Man figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Fantastic Four comics. Officially licensed Dragon Man action figure is fully articulated with poseable wings, tail, head, jaw, tongue, arms, shoulders, legs and toes."

ULTRA DELUXE FIGURE DESIGN: Features deluxe design and deco on figure's scales and wings to provide fine detailing and a textured look

10 INCHES TALL: Designed at a 6-inch scale, figure stands at 10 inches tall (25 cm) and 17.5 inches wide (44 cm) with the fully expanded set of wings. Has a fully poseable 10-inch-long tail (25 cm). Makes an impressive addition to any Marvel Legends 6-inch scale collection

COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Includes 6 accessories, including 2 alternate closed wings, 2 alternate hands, a pair of glasses, and a Future Foundation book accessory

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!