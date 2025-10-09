Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro
Hasbro Debuts G.I. Joe Classified Series Ghost Viper & D.I.R.E. Beast
Hasbro reveals exclusive G.I. Joe Classified Series 170, Ghost Viper & D.I.R.E. (Dread-Inducing Responsive Energy) Beasts set
Article Summary
- Hasbro unveils G.I. Joe Classified Ghost Viper & D.I.R.E. Beast, bringing fresh villains to the line.
- This 2025 exclusive introduces supernatural horror into the G.I. Joe universe for the first time.
- The 2-pack includes 16 detailed accessories plus a fully-articulated D.I.R.E. wolf creature figure.
- Available only at Walmart Collector Con for $54.97, with pre-orders live and release set for October 2025.
The G.I. Joe Classified: Ghost Viper & D.I.R.E. Beasts action figure set introduces brand-new characters to the G.I. Joe universe, blending supernatural horror with military sci-fi. Released in 2025, this 2-pack marks the first-ever appearance of Ghost Viper and his D.I.R.E. (Dread-Inducing Responsive Energy) Beast companion, as they have not been featured in any previous comics, cartoons, or media. Ghost Viper is described as a Cobra "Shock Trooper" who wields paranormal energy, accompanied by a spectral wolf-like creature.
The highly detailed G.I. Joe Classified Series set includes 16 accessories, including alternate heads, hands, weapons, gas effects, a containment pack, and plenty of ghostly energy. This set expands Cobra's dark arsenal in a bold new direction for the G.I. Joe Classified Series and would be a great army builder to enhance the dark side of the Joe world. Hasbro will be debuting this set exclusively for the Walmart Collector Con for $54.97, and the set is already up for pre-order live. The Ghost Viper and the D.I.R.E. Beast 2-Pack are set to go on the hunt for some Joes with a late October 2025 release.
G.I. Joe Classified Series 170 0 Ghost Viper & D.I.R.E. Beasts
G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Ghost Viper & D.I.R.E. (Dread-Inducing Responsive Energy) Beasts come ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."
"This Ghost Viper figure contains 16 character-inspired accessory pieces including D.I.R.E. Containment Pack, hose, Projector, alternate helmeted head, goggles, alternate hooded cobra and werewolf spectral head manifestations, 2 D.I.R.E. claws, 2 gas effects, skull projection effect, D.I.R.E. snake, and weapon accessories; plus a fully-articulated D.I.R.E. wolf figure with alternate head. Ghost Vipers and D.I.R.E. Beasts are the front line of Cobra's supernatural troopers recklessly unleashing forces they can't begin to fully comprehend."