God of War Ogre Comes To Life With New Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios steps into the world of God of War once again as they reveal a brand new 1/10 art scale statue. Earlier this week, we saw that Kratos and Atreus would be embracing the wilds and start their adventure. It looks like one of the games Ogre's has caught their scent as Iron Studios brings one to life. These brutes are powerful enemies in the God of War and will make a powerful new addition to your gaming collection. Standing 12.6" tall, this statue is placed on Nordic ruin wreckage with some in-game environment display. The Ogre statue will be a companion piece to the Kratos and Atreus statue showing a deadly God of War battle. Priced at a whopping $329.99, the Ogres BDS Art Scale 1/10 scale statue will release in Q3 of 2022, with pre-orders live and found here.

"God of War's terrifying Ogre in a statue by Iron Studios! In the cold mountains of the Scandinavian Peninsula, a gigantic humanoid creature with ape and chelonian characteristics prepares to attack anyone who invades its territory. Ferocious by nature, it exposes its fangs by opening its wide mouth and clenching its huge fists, ready to fight. Its extraordinary strength, along with its thick skin, its back, and arms full of sharp bone plates, make it an even more effective and lethal predator. Thus, Iron Studios presents the statue "Ogre BDS Art Scale 1/10 – God of War", the monstrous creature, adversary of the Spartan warrior Kratos and his son Atreus. The Ogre is climbing a base full of wreckage from a Nordic ruin with game references. The base is composed of the explosive jar, the arrows of Atreus inserted into it, and Kratos\' magical Leviathan ax, removable for different displays."

"The Ogres are one of the most dangerous enemies that Kratos and Atreus encounter on their journey, as they are capable of devastating attacks with their large arms, either directly attacking their opponent or hitting the ground, thus creating seismic shock waves to unbalance their target. They can also jump great distances to attack, however when stunned, they can be grabbed and mounted, and Kratos can then make an enraged Ogre collide with other enemies for a brief moment.

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 12.6 in (H) x 12.2 in (W) x 7.5 in (D)

Product Weight: 10.6 lbs

Released US: Second quarter of 2022