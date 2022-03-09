Godspeed Returns as McFarlane Toys Reveals New DC Comics Figure

Finally, at long last, Godspeed is racing on in with his first DC Comic action figure with McFarlane Toys. In 2016, DC Comics kicked off their new DC Rebirth event giving us an incredible Flash storyline. The story included the arrival of a Speed Force storm which created chaos in Central City as it gave random citizens lighting powers by being struck by lighting. Soon, The Flash ends up training these new Speedests, but one of these citizens wanted more, giving us Godspeed.

Godspeed is a deadly speedster and while Reverse Flash has his own deadly way, Godspeed just brings more to the table. August Heart was Barry Allen's friend and colleague, making the betrayal and reveal a big deal. Featuring a badass gold and white outfit, McFarlane Toys captures the power of Godspeed with a sweet figure that is packed with detail. Coming with Speed Force lightning accessories, Godspeed will make a deadly new addition to your Flash collection. The DC Rebirth DC Multiverse Godspeed Figure is priced at $19.99, releases in May 2022, and pre-orders are live here.

"Godspeed (DC Rebirth) – August Heart is a former colleague and friend of Barry Allen at the Central City Police Department. While investigating his brother's death, August is shot at by an operative of the criminal organization Black Hole. But, due to the organization's experiments with the Speed Force, a bolt of lightning strikes August just before he's hit. Now, able to tap into the extra-dimensional energy of the Speed Force, August is given the superpowers of a speedster. Donning the name Godspeed, August takes justice into his own hands, destroying criminals with impunity until he's stopped by The Flash."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Godspeed is based on his look in DC Rebirth

Godspeed comes with 2 attachable speed force lightning pieces and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures