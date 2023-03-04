Godzilla Becomes the King of the Monsters with Hiya Toys Exquisite Prepare for the king of all monsters as Hiya Toys unveils their latest Exquisite Basic Series figure with the one and only Godzilla

Prepare for greatness as the King of the Monster has arrived at Hiya Toys for their Exquisite Basics series. Earlier this week, we saw King Ghidorah was arriving on the line (here), and it looks like Godzilla has something to say about that. This version of the King comes from his 2019 appearance in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Fans will get a nicely sculpted figure coming in at 7″ tall that has an incredible amount of articulation. From a hinged jaw to moveable legs, arms, and tail, fans will be able to unleash some true destruction with this beauty. Hiya Toys has stated that this figure is a Mainland China exclusive, but most of these exclusives, like Kong and Ghidorah, which have already arrived online right here. Godzilla is set to release in Q4 2023, and stay tuned for pre-orders to arrive in the coming week or so.

"We focus on creating cost-effective and high-performance action figures for the Exquisite Basic Series. The story follows Monarch believes Godzilla and some other Titans to be benevolent and is against killing them. When Alan Jonah and his men steal the ORCA and awaken Monster Zero, they are unable to stop it from being unleashed, after it awakens many of the other dormant Titans around the globe and bends them to his will."

"Now, Monarch must work with Godzilla and his mysterious ally Mothra to stop Monster Zero and his pawns before the entire global ecosystem is destroyed. Stands at 7 inches, based on Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). Features accurate details to faithfully capture its on-screen appearance, including an articulated tail for posing and display in collections. This time redesigning the neck and mouth articulation provides a wide range of movement while reducing the feeling of disconnection between the articulation."

Release time: 2023Q4

*The Godzilla Figure is ONLY available to pre-order in Mainland CHINA.