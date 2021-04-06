Godzilla is Ready to Fight Biollante With New S.H. MonsterArts Figure

Godzilla vs. Kong is finally in theaters, and HBO Max and many fans are excited to see the might monsters clash once again. Even though there is a new Godzilla film out, there seems to be a lot of new collectibles releasing for the 1989 film Godzilla vs. Biollante. This film does not feature a three headed dragon, robot, or giant moth but a mutated plant from the cells of the King of Monsters. The film had a very interesting plot and some fun fight scenes with the deadly plant monster. The newest figure to release is from Tamashii Nations with a new S.H. MonsterArts figure featuring the powerful Godzilla.

He will stand rightly 6 3/10" tall and will feature his appearance straight out of the 1989 film. The monster will have a nicely sculpted body and will articulation that will allow fans to capture a wide variety of poses. At this point, I think fans need more monsters to have their Zilla figures to go against, and Biollante would be a great one to start with. The plant monster has a wicked design that would fun to capture win figure form, and with this S.H. MonsterArts Godzilla, it would be a fun scene to display in any collection. The Godzilla vs. Biollante S.H. MonsterArts figure from Tamashii Nations is priced at $94.99 and set to release in October 2021. Pre-orders are already live for him, and fans can find them located here; the King of Monsters returns to 1989.

"Godzilla as seen in the 1989 hit Godzilla vs. Biollante joins the S.H.MonsterArts lineup! Sculpted, decorated, and produced by the legendary Yuji Sakai. S.H.MonsterArts articulation lets you capture dynamic poses without compromising his natural silhouette. The Godzilla vs. Biollante 1989 Godzilla S.H.Monsterarts Action Figure measures about 6 3/10-inches tall."