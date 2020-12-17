Golden Axe Death Adder Gets Boss Level Figure from Storm Collectibles

Coming from the classic video game, Golden Axe, comes to the deadly Death Adder. This mighty antagonize is back once again and is ready to conquer the world with his brand new figure from Storm Collectibles. Standing roughly 10 inches tall, the Golden Axe Death Adder is packed with high amounts of detail as he is brought to life right out of the digital world. The action figure features a seamless body that flawlessly hides the joints, giving the villain a more realistic design. He will come with four pairs of hands and his deadly all-power ax. The final boss of the Golden Axe is back, and he will be a perfect collection for any fans of this iconic video game series.

The Golden Axe Death Adder will join other iconic Golden Axe figures already released from Storm Collectibles. Fans will be able to add this big bad to the Ax Battler and the skeleton two-pack figure sets. This beautifully designed figure will be a must-have for any Axe fans out there; with that new seamless body, it will be one of your newest favorite figures. The Golden Axe Death Adder 1/12 Scale figure from Storm Collectibles will be priced at $120. He is set to release in July 2021, and fans can find that pre-order already live and located here.

"Death Adder is the main antagonist of the Golden Axe series, having multiple appearances throughout the games. A fearsome descendent of the evil giants that survived the battle against the gods many years ago, the serpentine Death Adder seeks nothing more than to conquer the world and rule as emperor. This figure towers at a whopping 10.3″ and features a seamless joint system! Pair him with his imposing axe to make for a truly stand out in your Golden Axe display!"