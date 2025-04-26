Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: disney, Gargoyles, pcs

Goliath and Lexington Arrive with PCS's New Disney's Gargoyles Statue

The Gargoyles have awakened as Goliath and Lexington have arrived with PCS’s newest 1/4 scale statue that brings the cartoon to life

Article Summary Explore PCS's latest Disney Gargoyles statues featuring Goliath and Lexington.

Goliath stands 32" tall, capturing his powerful animated design.

Both statues include swap-out heads with battle-ready white eyes.

Pre-order now for $1,500, with an expected release in January 2026.

PCS is returning to New York as they have awakened their latest and greatest 1/4 scale collectibles. Goliath, the towering leader of the Manhattan Clan in Disney's Gargoyles, is back with a brand new statue! Voiced powerfully by Keith David, Goliath finds himself awakened in modern-day New York after a thousand-year slumber. This magical curse that has put him and his clan to sleep is now broken, and they are now in an unfamiliar world. Coming in at a whopping 32" tall, Goliath is breaking free with an impressive Gargoyle statue that nicely captures his animated design.

Goliath is not alone, as PCS has also crafted another member of the Manhattan Clan below him, as Lexington joins the fight. Tons of detail were poured into this statue, and both Gargoyles will have swappable out heads which feature their battle-ready, white eyes. Pre-orders for this beauty are already live, and it is not cheap, coming in at a whopping $1,500. Goliath and Lexington are set for a January 2026 release and can be found online right now, with payment plans being offered.

PCS – Gargoyles: Goliath and Lexington 1/4 Statue

"Goliath and Lexington 1:4 Scale Statue, the first in a line of exciting new collectibles based on the characters from the hit animated series, Gargoyles! The Goliath and Lexington 1:4 Statue stands nearly 32" tall and features Goliath perched atop a stone structure with his friend Lexington crouched in an alcove beneath. Goliath is posed in a heroic stance befitting his status as leader of the Manhattan Clan, his mighty wings outstretched above him. Lexington peers out at the city below them, his natural curiosity matched only by his loyalty to his friends."

Both Goliath and Lexington are beautifully sculpted bringing their stylized animated appearances to life in three dimensions. The incredible detail in these sculpts is further emphasized by the excellent paint work seen throughout. Both Gargoyles also include swap-out portraits with all white eyes allowing collectors the chance to display these heroes in their battle ready forms."

