Goliath Awakens with Iron Studios New Disney's Gargoyles 1:10 Statue

Iron Studios return with a new and impressive selection of limited-edition hand-painted statues including Disney’s Gargoyles

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a stunning 1:10 scale Goliath statue from Disney’s iconic Gargoyles series.

Standing 14.2 inches tall, Goliath is captured mid-awakening with fierce detail and cathedral-themed base.

Pre-orders are open for the limited-edition Gargoyles collectible, releasing September 2026 at $305.

Iron Studios is renowned for high-fidelity, hand-painted collectibles inspired by cult cartoons and comics.

If you grew up in the '90s, you know there was nothing quite like Disney's Gargoyles. Premiering in 1994, this animated series quickly became a cult classic, with a darker cartoon tone and more complex stories. Once the guardians of the past, they were betrayed and cursed for a thousand years until their castle rose about the clouds. While not impossible, their curse was broken as their castle was placed on top of a skyscraper in New York City. Now this "Manhattan Clan" must find a new life in the city, and at the heart of it is Goliath, the clan's leader. He finds friendship in this new world with detective Elisa Maza, helping her with the city's crimes, and now he is coming to life with Iron Studios.

A new Gargoyles statue has been revealed, standing at a whopping 14.2" tall as he stands on a Cathedral-themed base. Goliath is no pushover, and he will defend his family until his last breath. Iron Studios helps capture his monstrous side with this impressive 1:10 sculpt. He is depicted in great detail with his wing extended and fearsome white eyes as he is awakened from his stone slumber! The power of Goliath is beautifully captured here, and pre-orders are already live for this statue at $305 and set for a September 2026 release date.

About Iron Studios:

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

