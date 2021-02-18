Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Spirits Come To Life With Good Smile

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans are patiently waiting for the film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train to hit worldwide. Now, they have something else to look forward to as Good Smile Company puts up orders for two new Nendoroid figures from this popular anime series. The spirits of two previous Demon Slayers are back with the return of Sabito and Makomo Nendoroid figures. These spirits played a pivotal role in getting the protagonist Tanjiro back on track and ready to take on the Final Selection Exam. Sadly both Sabito and Makomo lost their lives to a hungry, vengeful demon during their test, but now they are back and read for a new adventure with your collection.

Both Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba figures will come with two different faceplates for customization. Makomo will come with an additional part featuring her flower crown, as seen in the anime series. Sabito has a removable mask; he will also come with both wooden and normal swords to help train Tanjiro to become a Slayer. Both Nendoroid figures are set to release in November 2021, and their pre-orders will stay open until March 31, 2021. Sabito will be priced at $52.99 and can be found here, while Makomo is priced at $48.99 and she can be found here. Do not miss out on other Slayer collectibles also coming soon from Good Smile Company to expand your collection.

