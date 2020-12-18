Demon Slayer Tanjiro Kamado Pop Up Statue Unveiled by Good Smile

Good Smile Company has announced a new character for their Pop Up Parade statue series. The hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba comes to life this time with Tanjiro Kamado. Standing roughly 7 inches tall, this statue is highly detailed, pops with colors, and comes to life right out of the screen. Tanjiro is wielding the black Nichirin Blade in this, and Good Smile Company was sure to capture all of the right amounts of detail in him. From his hairstyle, scar, clothing, and pose, this statue gives the character justice. Demon Slayer fans will not want to miss out on this Pop Up Parade statue as it will be an excellent addition to your growing anime collection.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been getting a lot of collectibles lately. This highly popular anime series definitely a must-watch series, and it really is getting the attention it deserves. It does look like Good Smile Company has announced that more Demon Slayer statues will join the Pop Up Parade line later on. I imagine we will see well-known characters like Inosuke Hashinira and Nezuko Kamaka arrive in the near future. The Pop Up Parade Tanjiro Kamado Statue from Good Smile Company is priced at $37.99. He is expected to release in June 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Pre-orders will stay open until January 13, 2021, so make sure you get your order in before it is too late.

"The Demon Slayer who wields the black Nichirin Blade. POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of the main character Tanjiro Kamado! His sharp gaze and black Nichirin Blade have been captured in figure form. Look out for more POP UP PARADE figures from "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" coming soon!"