Sword Art Online Alicization Asuna Arrives with Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company has announced that Asuma from Sword Arts Online: Alicization is getting her own Nendoroid figure. This is a pleasant surprise for fans of the series and a welcome addition to the Sword Art Online Nendoroid figure line. We did not get to see a lot of Asuna in action during the final episodes of Part 2 but we got to see her as the Goddess of Creation, Stacia. This figure not only is packed with detail but with accessories and interchangeable pieces. She will come with three swappable face plates showing a standard, combats, and smiling expressions. She will have interchangeable hands for a variety of poses and will come with her Radiant Light sword with scabbard. The Goddess of Creation outfit we see in Sword Art Online Alicization is nicely recreated in Nendoroid form as well. Asuna will also be getting a special sword skill "Mother's Rosario" the will enhance her sword poses by tenfold.

The Sword Art Online: Alicization Stacia, Goddess of Creation Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at roughly $46. She is set to release in November 2020 and pre-orders are already live and located here. This would be a perfect piece to go with the already released Alice Nendoroid. I would imagine we will be getting another Kirito figure one he finally joins the battle for the Underworld.

"Nendoroid Asuna [Stacia, the Goddess of Creation] "Wait for me… Kirito!" From the anime series "Sword Art Online Alicization: War of Underworld" comes a Nendoroid of Asuna in her appearance as [Stacia, the Goddess] in [Underworld]! She comes with three face plates including a standard expression, a combat expression and a smiling expression that shows her love for Kirito."

"She comes with her weapon [Radiant Light] (with scabbard) as an optional part, along with various arm and leg parts so you can recreate all kinds of poses. An effect part to recreate Asuna's sword skill "Mother's Rosario" is also included. Be sure to add her to your collection!"