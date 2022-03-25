Good Smile Company Rereleasing Persona5 Pop Up Parade Statues

Persona5 fans are in for a real treat as Good Smile Company announces the re-release of their Pop Up Parade statues. Crow and Joker are back as the hit video game comes to life with these impressive statues. Standing at roughly 7" each, both statues are highly detailed, and the Phantom Thieves of Hearts are back in action. Both Crow and Joker's design is straight from the Persona5 game, and their size and price did not hold back Good Smile Company packing in as much detail as possible. Good Smile's Pop Up Parade statue line delivers incredible statues in a remarkable time for a fraction of the price compared to other collectibles out there. Both Persona5 Joker and Crow are priced at $38.99 each, set to release in September 2022, and pre-orders are found here for Crow and here for Joker.

"POP UP PARADE figures from Persona5 are being rereleased! POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and releases planned just four months after preorders begin! Each figure stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From "PERSONA5 the Animation", POP UP PARADE Joker, the leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, is coming back for a rerelease! Joker has been recreated in 170mm size in a dynamic pose with a daring smile on his face."

"The second POP UP PARADE figure from "Persona5" is back for a rerelease! From "PERSONA5 the Animation", POP UP PARADE Crow is coming back for a rerelease! All of the various details of Crow's unique outfit have been recreated in 170mm size. Display with POP UP PARADE Joker (sold separately) for an even grander display. Be sure to add him to your collection!"