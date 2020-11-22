Spice and Wolf 10th Anniversary Holo Statue From Good Smile Returns

Spice and Wolf fans can celebrate the beloved manga series with Holo once again with Good Smile Company. The company has put up a rerelease of their 10th Anniversary statue featuring the wonderful and adorable Holo. The statue is based on Juu Ayakura's specially drawn illustration that was made for the 10th Anniversary of Spice and Wolf. Holo is shown in motion as she frolics carefree with a wooden mug in hand. Spice and Wolf fans will appreciate the high amounts of detail that they capture on Holo, from the mug to the breeze on her outfit. Spice and Wolf fans will not want to miss this statue rerelease for their growing manga and anime collection.

Holo is a prime character of the Spice and Wolf series, and this statue captures her beauty and elegance. The statue is sculpted and detailed to perfection, which will greatly please any fan of her series. The Holo: Spice and Wolf 10th Anniversary Statue (Rerelease) will be priced at $144.99. She is set to ship out in August 2021, and fans can find her located here. Pre-orders will stay open until January 20th, 2021, so make sure you get your orders in before it ends. You never know if this statue will come back out, so make sure you add the lovely Holo to your collection if you missed her the first time around.

"Look upon my glorious tail! Have you no words of praise? Juu Ayakura's specially drawn illustration of Holo for Spice and Wolf's 10th Anniversary is being brought to life in figure form once again! While maintaining the intricate detail and soft atmosphere of the original illustration, her lively motion has been captured with great care, to the point where it feels like could come alive at any moment!

Her gentle stride, fluttering skirt, flaxen hair blowing in the wind, and smooth, clear skin are just some of the highlights of this figure. Translucent parts are utilized for a part of her clothes, while intricate attention to detail can be seen in small parts like the wooden mug and sachet necklace, created faithfully according to the original illustration. The fine details can be enjoyed from any angle, so be sure to add her to your collection and see for yourself!"