Moon Knight Coming to Hasbro as They Debut New Marvel Legends

It was not long ago when Hasbro revealed their next Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure Wave. The wave will consist of more figures from Disney+ plus, and the end result will allow fans to build Infinity Ultron from Marvel Studios What If…?. So far, the wave aery consists of Hawkeye and Kate Bishop from Hawkeye, and it looks like the next figure has arrived. This is no April Fool's joke as Moon Knight is fairly coming to Marvel Legends and is featuring his new live-action appearance! I knew Moon Knight would get some pretty sweet collectibles and Hasbro's Marvel Legends team just confirms it. To please fans, Marvel.com did announce the first images of the Marvel Legends figure with a digital render to please Legends fans.

Moon Knight will feature his new mummy and Egyptian styled wrapped outfit design, and he will come with swappable hands as well as a Moon Dagger. The sculpt and added texture is there, and this might just be a digital render, but I can assume the design will only get better when we see an actual sculpted figure. I am in love with this character's new design and I can not get enough collectibles for him. This Marvel Legends figure will be a must own collectible for Moon Knight fans with pre-orders being set to release on April 12, 2022. I am sure we will start to see more Marvel Legends figures arrive for the Disney+ wave, and who knows, maybe another Moon Knight figure is on the way. Stay tuned for more Marvel Legends reveals as they can, and until pre-orders drop, fans can find current figures here.

"The moon shines bright on today's reveal! That's right, check out the Marvel Legends Series Marvel Studios' Moon Knight figure! Pre-order on April 12th, 2022 on Hasbro Pulse!"