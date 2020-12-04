The Nightmare Before Christmas Sandy Claws Jack Arrives at Good Smile

It's Christmas time here in Halloween Town as Good Smile Company announces their newest Jack Skellington Nendoroid. This time Jack is taking over the role of Santa Claus as he dons his very own Sandy Claws outfit this year. The iconic The Nightmare Before Christmas character is back and ready for some holiday cheer with this figure that features great detail, articulation, and accessories. Jack Skellington will come equipped with two different present sacks (open and closed), a present, Sandy claws, hat and beard, a scary teddy bear, and his faithful dog companion Zero. This delightful Halloween/Christmas mash-up figure is a perfect collectible for any The Nightmare Before Christmas fan.

Sadly this The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Sandy Claws Nendoroid will not be here for the 2020 holidays. Good Smile Company has it set to release in August 2021 and will be priced at $59.99. Fans will be able to put down pre-orders already, and they can find that located here. Pre-orders will stay open until January 13, 2021, and then they will close, so make sure you get your orders in before then.

"Halloween Town's most famous resident makes his Christmas debut! From Tim Burton's famous movie, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" comes a Nendoroid of Jack Skellington in his Sandy Claws outfit! He features multiple points of articulation in his arms and legs so you can enjoy creating new scenes. Even Zero is sporting a pair of antlers, ready to guide the sleigh! With the special attachments included, Jack can be posed taking a present out of the sack, or carrying it in his hand. The memorable Scary Teddy from the film has also been included for more Christmas fun! Spread Christmas cheer in a whole new way and add Sandy Claws to your collection!"

Set Contents:

Back of Head Parts (x1)

Face Parts (x2)

Body

Right Arm Part (Articulated) (x1)

Right Hand Part (x1)

Left Arm Part (Articulated) (x1)

Left Hand Parts (x3)

Right Leg Part (Articulated) (x1)

Left Leg Part (Articulated) (x1)

Zero

Scary Teddy

Present Sack Upper Half (x2)

Present Sack Lower Half (x1)

Present

Santa Hat and Beard