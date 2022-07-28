SpongeBob SquarePants Arrives at GSC with New Nendoroid Figure

It is time to take a trip back to Bikini Bottom as Good Smile Company has a special treat for Nickelodeon fans. Coming to us from the hit and log-lasting animated series SpongeBob SquarePants comes a SpongeBob Nendoroid! The jellyfish-catching, Krabby Patty-loving, and wild sponge is back and with a new collectible figure. The hit Nickelodeon character is packed with detail and swappable parts for a complete customizable figure. SpongeBob will come with two face plates with smiling and open mouth designs as well as three different sets of eyes with squinting, standard, and exciting looks.

Good Smile did not hold back on accessories either, and the Krusty Crab fry cook will come with a spatula, Krusty Crab hat, Krabby Patty, his pet snail Gary, swappable hands, and display base. This is a truly fun SpongeBob figure that we are getting here, and the accessories are plentiful, colors are bright, and the sculpt is nicely done. I would not be surprised if we get a Patrick Star figure reveal next, reuniting the best buds in glorious Nendoroid form. The Good Smile Company Nendoroid SpongeBob SquarePants is priced at $52.99 and is set for a June 2023 release. Pre-orders are limited like most Nendoroid figures, and links are live here until September 7, 2022, so get yours while you can.

