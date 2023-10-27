Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Ahsoka, hot toys, star wars
Grand Admiral Thrawn is Back with Hot Toys Newest Star Wars 1/6 Figure
The Empire lives as the infamous Grand Admiral Thrawn has returned and Hot Toys brings the Star Wars character to life
Grand Admiral Thrawn started out as a Star Wars Expanded Universe and was created by author Timothy Zahn in the 1991 novel Heir to the Empire. This novel started off as a Thrawn Trilogy and kicked off a huge popularity for Star Wars fans. However, his status was always listed as "Legends" until the 2014 animated series Star Wars: Rebels, which showcased his return. Grand Admiral Thrawn is known for his calculating intellect and his appreciation for art and culture. He is a deadly threat to the Rebel Alliance, and after years, he has returned in Star Wars: Ahsoka, and now Hot Toys is bringing his live-action debut to life! He stands 12.5″ tall, has 30 points of articulation, and will come with swappable hands, a blaster, a datapad, and a sweet Star Destroyer hologram with a base. Grand Admiral Thrawn can come home to your Star Wars collection in March 2025 for $255 with pre-orders live here.
Star Wars: Ahsoka 1/6 Grand Admiral Thrawn
"When the Empire needed a strong commander to dismantle the rebellion on Lothal, they called upon Grand Admiral Thrawn. A brilliant strategist as ruthless as he is cunning, Thrawn is known for studying his enemies — including their art and culture — to gain tactical advantages often overlooked by his peers. He will stop at nothing to secure a victory for himself and those he serves with a stunning ruthlessness."
"Today, Hot Toys excited to officially introduce the greatly anticipated 1/6th scale Grand Admiral ThrawnTM collectible figure! The highly-accurate collectible figure features a brand new head sculpt with stunning likeness and separately rolling eyeballs to adjust eyesight, specially tailored Imperial uniform with fine details, a blaster, a datapad, a hologram, and a display base! Prepare for the arrival of the Grand Admiral into your Star WarsTM collection!"
The 1/6th scale Grand Admiral Thrawn Collectible Figure specially features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Grand Admiral Thrawn in Star Wars: Ahsoka
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features
- Screen-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture
- Highly-detailed short hair sculpture in black color
- Body with over 30 points of articulations
- Approximately 32 cm tall
- Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of open hands
- One (1) pair of gesture hands
- One (1) pair of accessory holding hands
- One (1) pistol holding right hand
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) white Imperial officer uniform
- One (1) black belt with silver colored buckle and pistol holster
- One (1) pair of black-colored boots
Weapon:
- One (1) pistol
Accessory:
- One (1) Star Destroyer hologram miniature with attachable base
- One (1) datapad
- Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate