Grand Admiral Thrawn is Back with Hot Toys Newest Star Wars 1/6 Figure

The Empire lives as the infamous Grand Admiral Thrawn has returned and Hot Toys brings the Star Wars character to life

Grand Admiral Thrawn started out as a Star Wars Expanded Universe and was created by author Timothy Zahn in the 1991 novel Heir to the Empire. This novel started off as a Thrawn Trilogy and kicked off a huge popularity for Star Wars fans. However, his status was always listed as "Legends" until the 2014 animated series Star Wars: Rebels, which showcased his return. Grand Admiral Thrawn is known for his calculating intellect and his appreciation for art and culture. He is a deadly threat to the Rebel Alliance, and after years, he has returned in Star Wars: Ahsoka, and now Hot Toys is bringing his live-action debut to life! He stands 12.5″ tall, has 30 points of articulation, and will come with swappable hands, a blaster, a datapad, and a sweet Star Destroyer hologram with a base. Grand Admiral Thrawn can come home to your Star Wars collection in March 2025 for $255 with pre-orders live here.

Star Wars: Ahsoka 1/6 Grand Admiral Thrawn

"When the Empire needed a strong commander to dismantle the rebellion on Lothal, they called upon Grand Admiral Thrawn. A brilliant strategist as ruthless as he is cunning, Thrawn is known for studying his enemies — including their art and culture — to gain tactical advantages often overlooked by his peers. He will stop at nothing to secure a victory for himself and those he serves with a stunning ruthlessness."

"Today, Hot Toys excited to officially introduce the greatly anticipated 1/6th scale Grand Admiral ThrawnTM collectible figure! The highly-accurate collectible figure features a brand new head sculpt with stunning likeness and separately rolling eyeballs to adjust eyesight, specially tailored Imperial uniform with fine details, a blaster, a datapad, a hologram, and a display base! Prepare for the arrival of the Grand Admiral into your Star WarsTM collection!"

The 1/6th scale Grand Admiral Thrawn Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Grand Admiral Thrawn in Star Wars: Ahsoka

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features

Screen-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture

Highly-detailed short hair sculpture in black color

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 32 cm tall

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of open hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

One (1) pair of accessory holding hands

One (1) pistol holding right hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) white Imperial officer uniform

One (1) black belt with silver colored buckle and pistol holster

One (1) pair of black-colored boots

Weapon:

One (1) pistol

Accessory:

One (1) Star Destroyer hologram miniature with attachable base

One (1) datapad

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

