Green Goblin and Daredevil Debut with New Gentle Giant Statues

Heroes and villains collide once more as Diamond Select Toys debuts not one but two new Marvel Comics statues. Coming up first is Green Goblin, who is ready to wreck Peter Parker's life once again. This 6" statue gives the Goblin a little more spunk with a nice animated design right from the hit 90s cartoon, Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Gentle Giant has this bad boy limited to only 3,000 pieces, priced at $90, and pre-orders are already live here. As for heroes, Daredevil is coming in red hot with a new limited edition 1,000 piece 1/2 scale bust. Fans will return to Hell's Kitchen with a beautifully crafted statue that shows Daredevil on an angelic statuary. Daredevil is priced at $175, and pre-orders are live and located here. Both Marvel Comics statues are set for an April 2023 release and can also be secured at your local comic book store.

Marvel Animated Green Goblin Bust

"Beware, Spider-Man! The Green Goblin is on the hunt, and he's got a pumpkin bomb with your name on it! This 1/7 scale mini-bust of Norman Osborne's alter ego is based on the villain's appearance in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. It stands approximately 6 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and animated-style paint applications. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Alterton! In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $90.00.

Marvel Legends in 3D Comic Daredevil 1/2 Scale Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Daredevil is a legend in Hell's Kitchen, and now he's a Legend in 3D! The blind vigilante based out of New York City is the newest half-scale bust from DST. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this impressive bust of lawyer Matt Murdock's alter ego features a detailed church spire as a base, complete with angelic statuary. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella! In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $175.00."