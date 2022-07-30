Green Goblin Enters the MCU and Iron Studios Captures it All

The craziest thing about Spider-Man: No Way was obviously the fact that the legacy of Spider-Man cinema was celebrated. It was amazing that we got to see the return of the best Spider-Man villains throughout the multiverse. One of which is William DeFoe's Green Goblin, and I do not think anyone can top his performance. The plot of No Way Home sounds crazy, but damn, it was some of the best Spidey action we have ever seen outside of Into the Spider-Verse. Thankfully, Iron Studios loves Green Goblin, too, as they are starting to reveal No Way Home villain statues for their 1/10 Art Scale line. Gobby kicks off this line with something Hot Toys could not even give us with the Green Goblin's final act suit.

Norman Osborne is back and ready to take over another world and conquer another Spider-Man. This design is truly fun, with his modified suit, purple cloak, infamous glider, and Iron Studios captured him perfectly. The statue will come in at 12.6" tall, has the Goblin on the Statue of Liberty construction area, and will pair nicely with the Three Peters statues. This hand-painted statue is very well done, and I love how this is a version of Green Goblin we have yet to get a collectible for. Iron Studios even included a swappable masked Goblin mask as well, which should be destroyed, but damn I do love that mask. The Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Act Green Goblin is priced at $210, set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here. Don't Tell Harry.

"Flying in the night sky of New York with his Goblin Glider over Liberty Island, with an insane laugh the fearsome villain passes through, destroying the metallic structure of a scaffold used in the restoration of the symbolic statue renamed Liberty Avenger. Wearing a metallic green battle suit technologically advanced that enhances his strength and endurance, covered by a ragged purple hoodie, previously used to hide his armor, as a spectrum created on Halloween, he prepares himself to throw one of his Pumpkin Bombs. Inspired by his striking appearance in the movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home", Iron Studios bring the statue "Green Goblin BDS – Spider-Man: No Way Home – Art Scale 1/10", with Spider-Man's legendary archenemy masterfully played again by Willem Dafoe in the MCU."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Includes extra head

Product dimensions: 12.6 in (H) x 6.7 in (W) x 8.7 in (D)

Product Weight: 2.2 lbs

MSRP: USD 199,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2023