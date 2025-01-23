Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Green Lantern Guy Gardner Joins McFarlane Toys's DC Multiverse

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as a new set of DC Comics Collector Edition figures right off the pages

Article Summary Discover Guy Gardner as he joins McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse lineup with his new collector edition figure.

Originating in 1968, Guy Gardner, a Green Lantern, evolved from a backup to a bold, hotheaded hero in the '80s.

Fans can now pre-order Guy Gardner's figure, featuring swappable parts, for a March 2025 release at $29.99.

Explore details of Guy's past, from his Justice League stardom to wielding a yellow ring and Vuldarian powers.

McFarlane Toys is looking to the stars once again as they are back with a new set of DC Comics Collector Edition figures. Guy Gardner first appeared in Green Lantern #59 back in 1968) and was created by John Broome and Gil Kane. He was originally just a backup Lantern for Hal Jordan and was just a kind and capable character at the time. However, as time went on, his character was drastically redefined in the 80s as an aggressive hothead. Since then, he has been a faithful member of the Green Lantern Corps and an ally of the Justice League.

To prepare fans for his debut in James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy, Guy Gardner is ready to join your Green Lantern collection with an impressive new figure. McFarlane's new swappable face plates will return for this figure, and there are three options to choose from. Guy will also come with a variety of hands, with a sculpted Lantern ring, his lantern battery, and swappable hair to capture this iconic bowl cut. The Green Lantern Corps continues to grow at McFarlane Toys, and pre-orders are already live for $29.99 with a March 2025 release date.

Guy Gardner (Green Lantern Corps) McFarlane Collector Edition #32

"While he debuted in the late 1960s, Guy Gardner did not rise to real stardom until his placement in the Justice League International during the mid-1980s. Famous for losing a fight to Batman—it only lasted one punch—Gardner became a longtime member of the team and the love interest of fellow hero, Ice. After a falling out with the Green Lantern Corps, Guy claimed a yellow power ring to continue fighting crime. He discovered his Vuldarian heritage and became a living weapon in the form of Warrior, using powers he would lose during Hal Jordan's return, when both reclaimed their Green Lantern status."

GUY GARDNER as featured in DC COMICS.

Includes 4 extra hands, 3 interchangeable face portraits, power battery and character display base.

Also includes collectible art card with character profile image on front and biography on back.

