Grow Your Marvel Legends Collection with Hasbro's Giant-Man HasLab

Your Marvel Legends collection is about to get an enormous new figure as Hasbro debuts their newest HasLab event

Hasbro continues to celebrate Marvel Comics' 60th anniversary of the Avengers as they debut their next Marvel Legends HasLab campaign! Make some space on your shelf, as one of the original Avengers members is back and getting a new colossal release. It was in the Marvel Comics of Tales to Astonish #49, back in November 1963, where Marvel fans witnessed the debut of Giant-Man! With the help of Pym Particles, Hank Pym has gained the power to grow instead of shrink, making him a powerful ally for any team. Hasbro has faithfully brought this original Avengers member to life with this 24" tall Marvel Legends release! That is right, for $199.99, fans can bring home this gigantic hero that has 91 points of articulation, swappable face pieces, fully articulated hands, and a design right from the pages of Marvel Comics. Collectors can check out the Marvel Legends HasLab right here, as it will run from September 8, 2023, to October 23, 2023. 10,000 backers are needed to fund with an aim for a Fall 2024 release.

Hasbro's Biggest Marvel Legends Hero Has Arrived

"For 60 years, Hank Pym has been Marvel Comics' resident inventor. As the inventor of Pym Particles, he's fought dangers of all sizes as the tiny-but-mighty Ant-Man and larger-than-life Giant-Man. In 1963 Pym co-founded the Avengers team and was one of the original members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, alongside his wife Janet Van Dyne (aka The Wasp), Iron Man, Hulk, and Thor."

"Add Giant-Man to your collection of classic comic book Avengers! Giant-Man in his retro-inspired 1963 costume joins other classic Avengers team members, such as Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, and Captain America. These iconic heroes represent classic members of the greatest Super Hero team on Earth. (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.) The Giant-Man base offering needs 10,000 backer orders to begin production. Orders beyond that will help unlock tiers that enhance your Giant-Man figure and display."

"This massive, fully articulated Marvel Legends figure stands at an impressive 24-inches tall, in line with the 6-inch Marvel Legends scale. Giant-Man is the tallest hero yet designed for the Marvel Legends line and the perfect compliment to the even the most impressive Avengers collection. Inspired by the classic Jack Kirby Giant-Man design, this item has an entirely new sculpt and premium deco. To really pop on your shelves, figure has his iconic red and blue outfit, silver belt, and fine detailing designed to look like leather seams and spandex texture."

