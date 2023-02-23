Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Mantis Figure Coming Soon from Hasbro Get your collections ready as the new wave of figures for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has arrived including Mantis

New Guardians of the Galaxy adventures await as Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Legends Marvel Studios wave. Coming to fans right from the next MCU Guardians film, your favorite cosmic superhero team is back. They are all wearing matching uniforms this time, and even though they match, they all stand out from each out with some mighty impressive photo-real sculpts. One of which is one of the Star-Lord's sister, also known as Mantis, who is ready to pack a punch.

Mantis is a newcomer to the Guardians of the Galaxy team since she arrives in Volume 2. Her previous figure was not bad, but this new sculpt is nicely balanced and goes perfect with the matching theme. The Marvel Comics Guardians of the Galaxy uniforms make a debut on screen, and Hasbro captured them perfectly. Mantis does not come with any accessories but comes with a part for the Build-A-Cosmo figure. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Mantis is priced at $24.99, set for a Spring 2023 release, and can be found here.

Complete Your Guardians of the Galaxy Team with Mantis

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MANTIS – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). After fighting many battles with the Guardians of the Galaxy, the once quiet Mantis is ready to open up, embrace her powers, and settle into her new home on Knowhere. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MANTIS figure. This quality 6-inch scale Mantis figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Includes figure and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."