Halloween at the LEGO Arkham Asylum – Poison Ivy Brings the Green

We are embracing the madness of Arkham Asylum for Halloween as we take in the new Batman LEGO set to celebrate the holiday

Poison Ivy takes over the asylum’s second floor, bringing her signature botanical chaos to Gotham

The addition of the guard tower heightens the set’s drama, complete with Arkham guards and fear toxin

Villains, guarded towers, and broken gates create a spooky, immersive Arkham Asylum LEGO experience

As our LEGO DC Comics Arkham Asylum build climbs to the second floor, our attention turns to the last set of cells and surrounding areas. It looks like nature begins to reclaim Gotham's infamous institution as Poison Ivy, aka Dr. Pamela Isley, makes her debut. This master botanist and eco-terrorist first appeared in Batman #181 (1966) and was created by Robert Kanigher and Bob Brown. Ivy's LEGO minifigure bursts with vibrant green and red, as her cell is surrounded by vines and flowers, which nicely captures her floral flair. Not only is her cell filled with plants and exotic flowers, but it has now spilled outside of the building, showing just how much influence Gotham's plant-loving villain can wield, even from inside the Asylum.

This completes the second floor of Arkham Asylum, but the build of the exterior continues, with the guard tower. This towering structure, overlooking the Asylum, adds a dramatic sense of scale and detail to the set, making Arkham feel like a fully operational. This does include the arrival of the second LEGO Arkham Guard, who is safely locked in this tower. But it does appear they have taken a sip of Scarecrow's fear toxin, with a spilled cup at her feet. Luckily, they have a direct line to Batman in the control center, so let's hope he can get here in enough time to help. With the finishing touches of the guard tower, the LEGO Arkham Asylum set is evolving into a fully immersive Gotham experience.

Between Ivy's lush greenery, the imposing guard tower, broken gates, and the loose villains wandering around, this set is coming to life in some spooky ways. Thankfully, we are almost out of villainous surprises, but the madness and creativity of Arkham Asylum continue to blossom. We are not finishing the rooftop of the 2,953 piece Arkham LEGO set that will give it its 13" tall height. Be sure to stay tuned for more chaotic fun this Halloween right here on Bleeding Cool as he gets into our final parts of this set. Happy Halloween.

