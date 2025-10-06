Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

McFarlane Toys Unveils Mortal Kombat Reptile vs. Liu Kang 2-Pack

Get ready to step into the bloody arena of Mortal Kombat with McFarlane Toys once again as they debut new Klassic figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches Mortal Kombat Klassic 7” figures with a Reptile vs. Liu Kang Walmart exclusive 2-pack

Figures feature new deco, swappable heads, power effects, and articulated combat stands for dynamic posing

Reptile embraces his evolved Saurian design, while Liu Kang appears as the legendary martial arts champion

Deluxe 2-pack includes alternate hands, heads, special effects, and a reversible fighting base for $69.99

McFarlane Toys is stepping into the blood-soaked arena of Mortal Kombat as they kick off their new line of action figures. Mortal Kombat Klassic is turning back the clock to the early days of the hit fighting arcade game to dish out some sweet 7-inch figures. On top of standard releases, 2-Packs are also on the way, with a new one arriving for the upcoming Walmart Collector Con. Liu Kang is one of the main heroes of the Mortal Kombat series, who debuted in the original 1992 game. He is the Earthrealm's champion and martial arts master, known for his fiery attacks and iconic bicycle kick. On the darker side of things, Reptile, also introduced in 1992, began as a secret green ninja, initially appearing as a mysterious palette swap of Sub-Zero and Scorpion.

Over time, Reptiles' character evolved into a member of the Saurian race, a reptilian humanoid species from the lost realm of Zaterra. McFarlane Toys was sure to capture Reptiles' more reptilian design for this new and exclusive 2-pack that is loaded with fun. Both Reptile and Liu Kang get new deco, swappable heads (or faces), power effects, and articulated display stands. This Mortal Kombat Klassic 2-Pack is set to release on 10/10 at 10 AM EST for the Walmart Collector Con for $69.99.

Liu Kang vs Reptile (Mortal Kombat Klassic) Deluxe 2-Pack

"LIU KANG After winning the Shaolin Tournament from Shang Tsung's clutches Kang returns to his Temples. He discovers his sacred home in ruins. His Shaolin brothers were killed in a vicious battle with a horde of outworld warriors. Now he travels into the dark realm to seek revenge REPTILE As Shang Tsung's personal protector the elusive Reptile lurks in the shadows stopping all those who would do his master harm. His human form is believed to disguise a horrid reptilian creature whose race was thought to be extinct millions of years ago."

Deluxe 2-pack includes TONS of accessories: 7 alternate hands, alternate Reptile head, alternate Liu Kang Head, Reptile's forceball and acid spit, and Liu Kang's fireball and nunchaku

Also includes 2 flight stands, fighting base with reversable backdrop. Flight stands can connect to the base to re-create custom fight scenes

