Harley Quinn Returns with New Birds of Prey Statue from Kotobukiya

Harley Quinn is back again as Kotobukiya takes up back to Birds of Prey. This statue stands roughly 12" and shows her off in her gold overalls outfit. Harley is posed with her trusty mallet and will be a must have for fans of her newest DCEU film. This design of Harley Quinn has been quite popular since the film launch. The non-likeness of Margo Robbie is a disappointment but this version seems to combine both comic and movie portrayals which are nice. The Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Harley Quinn Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $169.99. She is expected to release in January 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Keep an eye out for other upcoming DC Comics and DCEU ArtFX statues coming soon from Kotobukiya.

"Harley Quinn from Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) joins the Kotobukiya ARTFX statue lineup! The main star from Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) who never disappoints with her outrageous and crazy action, Harley Quinn, makes her debut in Kotobukiya's ARTFX series lineup! With her sharp and daring glare, this ARTFX statue completely captures the essence of this colorful little devil."

"As seen on past ARTFX DC statues, the film's title logo decorates the base. Harley can be displayed out of the box with minimal assembly required. Coming up in the ARTFX series is "WONDER WOMAN 1984 MOVIE WONDER WOMAN ARTFX STATUE" that is currently in the works. With the ever-expanding DCEU, fans won't be able to take their eyes off the upcoming lineup. Stay tuned for more updates."

– SRP: $169.99（plus tax)

– Month of Release (in Japan): January 2021