Harley Quinn Is Sweet but a Psycho in New Sideshow Collectibles Bust

Harley Quinn comes to life with the newest life-size bust coming to us from Sideshow Collectibles. Standing 28.5 inches tall, this life-size bust captures the iconic Batman villain in all her glory. Her design is a throwback to her original DC Comics debut featuring her red and black harlequin outfit. The statue is highly detailed as it captures lifelike detail on Harley Quinn and special craftsmanship to add fabric-like textures. Harley Quinn is grinning from cheek to cheek, and fans can really see the madness in her eyes, making this an excellent collectible to add to your collection.

Sideshow Collectibles has already revealed a Joker Bust statue that will be a great companion piece for this statue. From the life-size to the life-like detail, this is one bust that Harley Quintillion's fans will not want to miss out on. The Harley Quinn Life-Size Bust from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $895. She is set to release between November 2021 – January 2022, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here. Payment plans are offered, so make sure you take advantage of them if you need to make sure you can bring the madness of Harley Quinn home.

"Sideshow presents the Harley Quinn Life-Size Bust, grinning all the way from Gotham to your gallery of DC Comics collectibles. The Harley Quinn Life-Size Bust measures 28.5" tall, putting you face to face-paint with an epic 1:1 scale depiction of the Maid of Mischief herself, your old pal Harley! Inspired by her iconic original DC Comics appearance, this fiberglass bust captures all the bright and bubbly personality of the beloved prankster as she coyly shrugs her shoulders in denial of whatever crazy scheme Batman will blame her for next."

"The Harley Quinn Life-Size Bust is fully sculpted from head to non-existent toes, painted in her signature two-tone color scheme with incredibly lifelike details. Sitting atop a sleek gunmetal grey base with rust-like paint details, all the focus is on Harley and her incredibly expressive face, which is complete with a meticulously painted pale complexion, vibrant red lips, a glossy black domino mask, and a smokey eyeshadow design. Her bonkers baby-blue eyes are highlighted with synthetic lashes, giving her an even more authentic appearance in any display. Her sculpted costume features fabric-like textures and stitching across her jester's hood and clownish collar, and the entire piece is painted with dynamic highlights and shadows, blending realism with exaggerated comic book stylings to create a collectible that will truly POP! wherever you put her.

Pair Harley with The Joker Life-Size Bust by Sideshow to reunite her with her beloved puddin' and pit them against the Batman Life-Size Bust for an even more complex DC Comics display in your home. You'd have to be utterly mad to pass up your chance to bring home one of Gotham's most wanted, so add the Harley Quinn Life-Size Bust to your collection today!"