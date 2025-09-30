Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: dc comics, harley quinn, hot toys

Harley Quinn Saves the Days with new Hot Toys Suicide Squad Release

Hot Toys is ready to expand your collection with a brand new set of impressive 1/6 scale figures including Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Harley Quinn figure inspired by Margot Robbie’s Suicide Squad portrayal.

Features authentic costume, seamless silicone body, and intricate tattoo detailing for lifelike realism.

Includes swappable hands, mallet, baseball bat, gun, and exclusive accessories in the Special Edition.

Pre-orders available now for $315, with an expected release in December 2026 via Sideshow Collectibles.

In the 2016 Suicide Squad film, Harley Quinn was brought to life by gorgeous Margot Robbie, taking on the role of Dr. Harleen Quinzel. This former psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum falls under the Joker's spell and is transformed into his unpredictable, chaotic partner. Her performance is iconic to the DC Comics character, and she even got her own film, followed by her return in The Suicide Squad within the DCEU. It looks like Harley Quinn is stepping back into the spotlight first with the new McFarlane Toys Drawing Board crowdfunding and now with Hot Toys!

Hot Toys has just revealed a spectacular collectible that captures the wild persona of Harley Quinn in extraordinary 1/6 scale detail. Coming to life from Suicide Squad, Harley is suiting up in her on-screen red and blue jacket with signature colored hair, and a new seamless body. Hot Toys has included an expressive face sculpt capturing the likeness of the actress along with her mallet, baseball bat, gun, and swappable hands. There will also be a Special Edition release for Harley that will include extra accessories like the Soultaker and the Enchantress Heart. Pre-orders are already live for this new 1/6 scale Suicide Squad (2016) Harley Quinn figure for $315 on Sideshow Collectibles with a December 2026 release date.

Suicide Squad – 1/6 Harley Quinn Collectible Figure

"Harley Quinn, the unpredictable and fiercely playful anti-heroine in "Suicide Squad," captivates with her chaotic charm and fierce loyalty. Once a psychiatrist, she spiraled into madness after falling for the Joker. Armed with a baseball bat and a colorful personality, she brings both chaos and comedy to the team's deadly missions."

"This collectible figure features a screen-accurate head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and a hair sculpt of her iconic blonde, blue, and pink pigtail hair style. The newly developed body, made from silicone material, features a seamless design throughout and a specialized metal armature inside that allows for a wide range of articulation. Its body shape beautifully enhances the character's feminine curves, and it's intricately detailed with tattoos. Harley Quinn's costume is a masterful replica, featuring her finely tailored T-shirt, baseball jacket, holster strap, hot pants and fishnet tights."

