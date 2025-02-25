Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, x-men

LEGO Marvel Comics X-Mansion Build – To Me, My X-Men!

We step into the Marvel Universe once more with LEGO as we start our next build with the X-Men X-Mansion, covering the history of mutantkind.

Article Summary Uncover the history and legacy of X-Men's X-Mansion with LEGO's latest build celebrating mutantkind.

Explore Professor X's mission for peace and his complex role in mutant politics and Marvel's history.

Discover the X-Gene's role in mutant evolution and the ongoing challenges faced by mutants in comics.

Delve into the iconic characters, including Professor X, Apocalypse, and early appearances of Jean Grey.

The X-Men first appeared in X-Men #1 (1963) and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The team was founded by Professor Charles Xavier, a powerful telepath who has dedicated his life to fostering the peace between mutants and humans. He was the man who established Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, a safe haven for young mutants to learn how to control their abilities. We are continuing our LEGO X-Men X-Mansion build by breaking ground for the first building in this set after the debut of the Sentinel. Kicking things off is our second LEGO Minifigure as Professor X has arrived and is featured in his more iconic yellow hover chair.

Xavier envisioned a future where mutants and humans could coexist, forming the X-Men to fight against threats like Magneto and his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Over the years, Professor X has mentored numerous X-Men, played a key role in mutant politics, and faced challenges like the Shi'ar Empire, the Shadow King, and Onslaught. Despite his noble intentions, his actions have been questionable at times, from manipulating minds and hiding secrets as part of Marvel Comics Illuminati. However, despite the secrets, Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters has been a treat for mutant kind, and this set captures just that. As we build, our first Easter eggs arrive, and we see a hidden pyramid underneath the X-Mansion, which is a reference to the first mutant and villainous Apocalypse.

Apocalypse first appeared in Marvel Comics X-Factor #5 in 1986 and was born as En Sabah Nur in ancient Egypt. He is immortal and believes in the survival of the fittest, using his immense strength, shape-shifting abilities he has tested the X-Men time and time again. As for the X-Mansion, we continue to build as Professor X and Wolverine must team up to distract the Sentinel as we finish off the first floor of the mansion. As we build, we are building one of the floor's unique X floors, which deserves some explanation. The name "X-Men" originated from Professor Charles Xavier, who named them after the mysterious "X-Gene," which is the genetic code that grants them superhuman abilities.

Unlike other superheroes who gain powers through accidents or technology, mutants happen to be born with their abilities and manifest during puberty, like with Rogue, as seen in the film X-Men, or moments of stress, as seen in the movie Deadpool. Some believe the X-Gene makes mutant Homo superior, not Homo sapiens, meaning they are the next step in human evolution, which has led to massive conflicts for the mutant race in Marvel Comics. These conflicts have led to the creation of the X-Mansion to protect them from the unprovoked aggression against them, which is now one step closer to being built. Next, on our LEGO X-Men X-Mansion build, we are getting a closer look at an Omega Level Mutant with Jean Grey.

