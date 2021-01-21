Kingdom Hearts III Sora Fights for Friendship With Good Smile

We return for the power of Kingdom Hearts as Good Smile Company announces their newest Nendoroid figure. Sora is back, this time wearing his outfit from Kingdom Hearts III, and he is ready for his next adventure. This figure is back with some amazing detail, articulation, and accessories that will please any fan of the series. Sora will get three different face plates allowing collectors to choose between standard, smiling, and surprised expressions. The biggest addition to this Kingdom Hearts figure is that Sora will not come with one keyblade but four! That is right, not only will they get the classic Kingdom Keyblade but three more world exclusive keyblade with Crystal Snow from Frozen, Wheel of Fate from Pirates of the Caribbean, and Favorite Deputy Keyblade from Toy Story.

It is not often we get a Kingdom Hearts figure with so many keypad accessories, so this one is a real treat. Sora will now be able to take on Xemnas and his Heartless army with his own arsenal. The Kingdom Hearts III Sora Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be priced at only $59.99. He is set to release in August 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Pre-orders will stay open until March 3, 2021, so make sure you get your order in and be on the lookout for KHIII Riku, who is also coming soon!

"Nendoroid Sora: Kingdom Hearts III Ver. – "We'll both be back before you know it." From "Kingdom Hearts III" comes a new Nendoroid of Sora! He comes with three face plates, including a standard expression, a smiling expression, and a somewhat surprised expression! Optional parts include the Kingdom Key, Crystal Snow, Wheel of Fate, and Favorite Deputy Keyblades! The Nendoroid is also fully articulated, making it easy to create all kinds of poses. Be sure to display with Nendoroid Riku: Kingdom Hearts III Ver. (sold separately) and other Nendoroids from Kingdom Hearts III to be announced soon!"