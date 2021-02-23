Ron Weasley Arrives for the HP 20th Anniversary With Iron Studios

It is time to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone as Iron Studios debuts new collectibles. Coming out of their 1/10 statue series is Ron Weasley, who is a pure-blood in the wizarding world. With seven siblings, it is a little chaotic around the Weasley house, but his lives about to change when he meets Harry Potter. Standing 6.6" tall, Ron is shown with his pet rat Scabbers his patched wand, and some Bertie Botts Every Flavour Beans. From a nice face sculpt to the loaded sculpted accessories, this is one Harry Potter statue that fans will not want to miss.

To make things even better, it looks like a Harry Potter and Hermione statue is on the way, allowing collectors to combine all three. Whether you want the whole gang or your just a die-hard Ron Weasley fan, Iron Studio offers the option for fans. The Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Ron Weasley 1/10 Art Scale Statue From Iron Studios is priced at $99.99. He is set to release in September 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be on the lookout for other magical Wizarding World statues also coming soon from Iron Studios to cast a spell on your collection.

"Being the youngest of a humble family of pure-blooded wizards with seven siblings, Ron Weasley is a very simple boy, who arrives at the Hogwarts School of Magic with second-hand clothes and books, something that has always been unpleasant for him, but it is what strengthens his simplicity, making it his greatest virtue. Although he is the first to panic in times of crisis, he has also proved his bravery several times. Ron and Harry shared a cabin on the Hogwarts Express train, and that was where the friendship began. Ron played a vital role in the quest to save the Philosopher's Stone and is Harry Potter's best friend."

"Like his first appearance in the film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone", Iron Studios presents the "Ron Weasley Art Scale 1/10 Statue – Harry Potter – Iron Studios", with an incredible resemblance to the actor Rupert Grint, with his unforgettable expressive smile, wearing his school uniform inherited from his brother Bill, holding in his right hand the old magic wand patched from his brother Charlie, with his box of magic beans on his left and his pet rat Scabbers on his right shoulder, who belonged to his brother Percy."

On a base of the rustic Hogwarts floor, which forms a diorama, it can be exposed both alone and together with his friends, forming the stage with the trio of main characters of the series, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film's debut, which gave rise to the cinematic saga, which was adapted from the books of the writer JK Rowling.