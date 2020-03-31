Hasbro Announces New Star Wars Figures for Fan Appreciation Day

The Star Wars Fan Celebration is here and Hasbro has announced some new Star Wars action figures are head our way. So far we have seen figures from both The Black Series and the Vintage Collection get announced. To make this event even more special Hasbro handed off the announcements to Star Wars sites around the web. The first two we were greeted with is from the new Black Series Carbonized figure line, which the same mold as certain figures but a special paint scheme. First up is a Carbonized Boba Fett which is a reissued figure but has a new metallic paint scheme and a special shiny green box you can find the announcement here. Next, we were shown a Carbonized Stormtrooper that completely changed the normal look to a more detail styled design. The shine of this figure stands out very well and will make any trooper fans collection shine and you can find the official reveal here. Pre-orders for both Carbonized figures are live and you can find Boba here and the Stormtrooper here for $24.99.

Star Wars The Black Series Carbonized Boba Fett

"The Bounty Hunter comes back in his armor from The Empire Strikes Back with all of his blasters and gear, plus a cloth cape, with one mission in mind: to make your collection even better. The battered armor has a sparkling metal shine, making it even better than ever before."

Star Wars The Black Series Carbonized Stormtrooper

"The Empire's finest white-armored shock troopers include blasters and have a sharpshooting ability we can only refer to as "consistent." The clean bleached armor has a sparkling metal shine, making it even better than ever before."

We now move onto the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection with two new figures K2-SO and Clone Commander Wolffe, are on their way. K2-SO was revealed here and is nicely detailed and articulated for this 3 3/4 inch figure. Commandeer Wolffe was showcased here and he comes with two pistols and a removable helmet. Both are nicely sculpted and I wish we got to see what the packaging would look like for that portrait backdrop. Pre-orders for K2-SO are located here and Wolffe here, both are priced at $13.99.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection K-2SO

"The Vintage Collection is here! Hasbro's famous super-articulated 3 3/4-inch action figures have returned on retro-styled packaging recalling the original Kenner Star Wars action figures. The Star Wars The Vintage Collection K-2SO 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure is the kind of ex-Imperial droid you want to rescue you from prison!"

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Clone Commander Wolffe

"The Star Wars The Vintage Collection Clone Commander Wolffe 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure is ready to bring the hurt to the separatists! At least until Order 66 is issued."

The last three figures are from the normal Star Wars: The Black Series line that was shown as just previews and no preorders are live just yet. First up is the figure that was shown here, Ewok Chief Teebo that comes with his headdress, spears and stone knife. Next up is for the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back as the Sith Lord Darth Vader makes his appearance. This seems like a reissued figure that will just be in new Star Wars: The Black Series packaging and he was revealed here. Last and not least, Beskar Armor Mandalorian has been finally announced and you can find the announcement here. This is a figure fans have been waiting for and he features a jetpack, pistol, and rifle. He looks the same as the original release but new paint scheme and it'll go great with The Child figure.